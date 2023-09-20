Group urges FG to increase budgetary allocation for education

By Clara Egbogota

The Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has appealed to the Federal Government to increase its budgetary allocations for the education sector rather than increasing school fees.

Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director, CAPPA, made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday signed by Zikora Ibeh, Policy and Research Officer of the organisation and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oluwafemi said that the recent hike in school fees across public universities in Nigeria is outrageous, unconscionable and condemnable.

According to him, CAPPA expresses dismay that the increase persists in spite of the directives by President Bola Tinubu and the Ministry of Education urging public tertiary institutions to refrain from imposing additional financial strains on students.

“These fee increments have devastating consequences already, with countless students being pushed out of the system, or forced to watch their dreams crumble.

“We decry the commercialisation of tertiary education, evidenced by the fee increments. It contends that the steep hikes have failed to translate into tangible improvements in the educational milieu.

“Students continue to navigate decayed lecture halls and living quarters and lack adequate academic infrastructure, consequently facing a steady decline in the quality of their academic experiences,” he said.

Oluwafemi noted that while university authorities offer flimsy excuses, alleging that the fee hikes are inevitable due to current economic realities, CAPPA categorically rejects the narrative.

“Students and their families should not be made the scapegoats for dismal economic conditions spurred by ineffective government policies and a chronic under-funding of the education sector.

“It is a glaring indictment on the nation that, in spite of Nigeria’s abundant wealth and potential, our budgetary allocation to education lingers shamefully below global recommendations,” he said.

He called for unity among stakeholders and pro-education groups in the country, urging them to stand in firm resolution against the fee hikes.

He also urged the Tinubu administration not to pay lip service in asking universities to halt the increments, but take decisive actions to enforce the directive and ensure the full protection of Nigerian students.

“Commercialising education and restricting access for many Nigerians is neither the answer nor the way forward. Such measures would only impede our nation’s progress and further pauperise our society, he said.

The executive director further condemned the actions of the Lagos State Police and the management of the University of Lagos in the ill-treatment of students while protesting peacefully.

”The victimisation, use of tear gas, and arrest of young students for peacefully protesting the fee hike is both a moral and democratic travesty.

“Such strong-arm tactics betray the very principles that an institution of higher learning should uphold,” he said.

He also urged the government to fulfill its commitment to alleviate the plights of impoverished Nigerian workers. (NAN)

