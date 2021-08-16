Group urges FG to inaugurate NDDC substantive board

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has urged the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to quash to lingering issues bedeviling the Commission and region.This is contained in a statement issued by the National Coordinator of NDYC, Mr Jator Abido, on Monday in Abuja.“

It would be recalled that the substantive Board was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2019 and screened by the Senate shortly after their nomination.“Hence, our unreserved call for the inauguration of the Board. In our view failure to do that insults the sensibility of well meaning people of the region and Nigerians in general.”

The inauguration of the substantive Board will no doubt open a new vista in President Buhari’s drive to take infrastructural development to every part of the the Niger Delta and the country in general.“

The reason we are calling for the inauguration of the substantive NDDC Board without delay is because, its composition reflects the wishes of people of the entire region,” Abido reiterated.Abido also called on Minister of Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio, to speed up the process of the forensic audit of the Commission in order for the already screened board to be inaugurated.“Also, we condemn statements credited to Chief Rita-Lori Ogbebor, as ‘toxic misrepresentation of realities on ground”. (NAN)

