Group urges FG to inaugurate NDDC substantive board

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has urged Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive Board for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to quash to lingering issues bedeviling the Commission and region. is contained in a issued by National Coordinator of NDYC, Mr Jator Abido, on Monday in Abuja.“

would be recalled that substantive Board was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2019 and screened by Senate shortly after their nomination.“Hence, unreserved call for inauguration of the Board. In view failure to do that insults the sensibility of well meaning of the region and Nigerians in general.”

The inauguration of the substantive Board will no doubt open a vista in President Buhari’s to take infrastructural development to every of the the Niger Delta and the country in general.“

The reason we are calling for the inauguration of the substantive NDDC Board without delay is because, its composition reflects the wishes of of the entire region,” Abido reiterated.Abido also called on Minister of Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio, to speed up the process of the forensic audit of the Commission in order for the already screened board to be .“Also, we condemn statements credited to Rita-Lori Ogbebor, as ‘toxic misrepresentation of realities on ground”. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,