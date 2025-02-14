Group urges ECOWAS to engage exiting members to enhance regional security 

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been urged not to close the door of further engagement against Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger that have decided

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been urged not to close the door of further engagement against Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger that have decided to exit the bloc.

A consortium of civil society groups in West Africa, under the aegis of the West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF), made the plea in Abuja on Thursday.

The group, through its General Secretary, James Ugochukwu, said the exit of the three nations would impact on the security in the sub-region.

It said this could also constitute a challenge to regional integration efforts.

The consortium, therefore, called for urgent dialogue and collaboration to safeguard the sub-region’s stability and development.

It said that the three nations’ withdrawal from ECOWAS had sparked uncertainties regarding security coordination, economic cooperation and governance in the sub-region.

“The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS raises concerns about coordinated counterterrorism efforts, as these nations play critical roles in the fight against insurgency in the Sahel.

“The security situation in West Africa remains dire, with extremist groups such as Boko Haram, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), and Jama’at Nasr alIslam wal Muslimin (JNIM) expanding their operations.

“The formation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) by these countries introduces a parallel regional bloc that may complicate efforts to address pressing issues such as terrorism, trade and migration.

“While ECOWAS has long served as a pillar of regional unity, this exit signals growing dissatisfaction with its approaches to security and governance,” WACSOF said.

The group appealed to ECOWAS and AES leaders to maintain open channels of communication to prevent further fragmentation and ensure collaborative efforts in tackling shared challenges.

WACSOF expressed concern about the state of democracy and press freedom in the sub-region.

It urged ECOWAS to enforce its democratic governance code more rigorously and work towards restoring constitutional order in the exiting member states.

The group further observed that the sub-region currently stood at a critical juncture, advocating that the path forward must be that of collaboration, and not division.

“WACSOF urges ECOWAS and AES leaders to engage in constructive dialogue, prioritise peace and stability, and reaffirm their commitment to regional integration.

“The challenges ahead are immense, but with a united approach, West Africa can navigate this transition and emerge stronger,” the group said.(NAN)