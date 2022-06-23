Group urges citizens to have confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to transform Nigeria

An interest group, Continuity in Governance Initiative (CIGI), on Thursday, urged citizens to have confidence in the capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu’s capacity to transform Nigeria.

CIGI’s Executive Secretary, Nonso Ezedinma, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Ezedinma, CIGI is a political support platform put together by many APC support groups which believe in the philosophy of progressive governance as espoused by Tinubu.

He said that as a former governor of Lagos, Tinubu set the template for good governance, which had remained a reference point for other states to copy today.

“APC has, no doubt, put the square peg in the square hole by fielding our principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as our presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

“We are proud to declare our support for his presidential project and CIGI is ready to mobilise Nigerians from all parts of the country.

“In readiness for the task ahead, CIGI has constituted structures in all the 774 local governments, wards, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Currently, we are embarking on a nationwide enlightenment and mobilisation for APC members and supporters to participate in the ongoing INEC voter registration exercise.

“We have a projection of turning over 5O million votes for our principal in the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

Ezedinma said that the many legacies of Tinubu were spread across nearly all sectors of the nation’s economy, spanning banking, oil and gas, real estate, media management, ICT and sports, among others.

He noted that it was to Tinubu’s credit that the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s regime succumbed to pressure to hand over power, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election won by Chief MKO Abiola.

Ezedinma, who said that there was a consensus, said that what Lagos became today, as a mega city, was the result of the good governance template set by Tinubu.

“Nigeria, under an Asiwaju presidency, will experience both human capital and infrastructural development as well as equity, peace, justice and progress, and an egalitarian, libertarian and plural society.

“Nigerians should have the confidence that Asiwaju has the capacity and the ideas to move our country forward and place it in the comity of respectable nations within the shortest possible time.

“CIGI’s area of immediate concern is to highlight the positive accomplishments of Tinubu in the field of politics, governance and industry, where he left indelible marks.

“These are very huge credentials that he will bring to bear as the next president of Nigeria, because we have the unshakeable confidence that he will triumph at the polls and become the next president of Nigeria.

“Therefore, CIGI urges all APC members to be resolute in their support for Asiwaju, as he will turn around the fortunes of the party, rebuild it and give it proper focus, in line with his progressive principles,” he said. (NAN)

