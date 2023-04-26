Group urges Bauchi Assembly to pass harmonised Water Bill 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Network for Society, Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) in Bauchi State has appealed to the state House of Assembly to speedily pass the harmonised Water Bill into law for the benefit of citizens.

This is contained in a letter to the Speaker of House, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, signed by Hajiya Maryam Garba, the Coordinator of the network, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The letter described the group as a Network for Civil Society Organisations with focus on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), which is complementing government efforts in providing WASH services to residents.

“We are aware that the state’s harmonised water sector bill has been forwarded to the state assembly for consideration and passage into law.

“As a network with interest in the sector, we are very much happy with this development and would therefore want to use this forum to request you to kindly solicit the support of the honourable members and ensure the speedy passage of this important bill.

“Which is intended to reinvigorate the sector for effective WASH service delivery to the citizens of the state,” the letter read in part.

It noted that the harmonised water sector bill had lingered for some time, thus the need to ensure its quick passage into law.

“It is, therefore, our prayer that you will use your good office to ensure that this Bill is passed into law.

“The reviewed bill was jointly produced by all the critical and relevant stakeholders who are going to be responsible for implementing it in the state.

The group therefore looked forward to a positive outcome after the deliberation on the matter by the legislature. (NAN)