Group urges APC to zone senate president to south-south, proposes  Akpabio

By Angela Atabo

A group, Presidential Support Committee (PSC), has called on the leadership of the APC to zone the position of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly to the South-South .

The group, in a statement in Abuja, also proposed Sen. Godswill Akpabio for senate president and charged APC to ensure he emerged for the office.

The National Leader of the group, Elijah Thompson, said there was need for capacity and competence to be considered when picking a candidate and Akpabio possessed those qualities .

Thompson added that Akpabio also had the requisite political credentials for the office of the Senate President of Nigeria.

Alhaji Abdul-Majeed Buhari , North West leader of the group and its Chairman for the Kaduna State chapter, said the Senate of the 10th National Assembly needed a leader in the caliber of Akpabio.

Buhari said that Akpabio would complement the vision and aspiration of the Tinubu-led administration for a better Nigeria.

He emphasised the need to have a cordial 10th National Assembly and whose overarching legislative agenda would complement the overall goodwill of the executive arm of government.

Hajia Asmau Adeyemi, Chairperson of the FCT chapter of the group, said APC would need to pick a Senate president with a track record of unalloyed loyalty to the party to forestall the re-occurrence of what happened in 2015 and 2019.

” Senator Godswill Akpabio has proven to be a party man and a dependable leader of note,” she said.

According to Iyiola Olayiwola, the South West leader of the group and Chairman for the Oyo State chapter, Akpabio has demonstrated patriotism and loyalty to Nigeria’s democracy .

Mr Henry Nnorom, Suth East leader of the group and the Imo State chapter Chairman, urged the party leaders to choose a Senate president who had the interest of women and youth as part of his legislative agenda.

He said that the president-elect Bola Tinubu, had shown possibilities when women and youth friendly policies and legislations were put in place, during his term in office as a governor of Lagos.

He added that Akpabio also demonstrated this attribute as a former Governor and a former Senator of Akwa Ibom State.

Dr Steven Arowolo, the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, called on APC to consolidate the democratic struggles of the incoming President and to reward the patriotism of Nigerians who voted to see APC emerge as the ruling party.

Arowolo urged APC to embrace equity and inclusion on the zoning and selection of the 10th National Assembly Senate president.

(NAN)