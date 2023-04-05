Group urges APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East

By Naomi Sharang

A pressure group, Concern Nigerians for Sustainable Democracy (CNSD) has urged the All Progressives Congress(APC) to zone Senate Presidency to the South East.

The Convener and Coordinator of the group, Dr Amos Gizo, made the call while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gizo, who said that members of the group were drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), said that the South-East deserved to be considered for integration and sustainability.

He said: “South-East has two APC governors, Imo and Ebonyi and one APC governor-elect also from Ebonyi.

“Also, South-East has produced six APC senators-elect in 2023 election from five states.

“From 1999 till date, South-South has produced Vice-president and President in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan and none from South-East.

“Also, South-South has produced two APC National Chairmen, John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole and none from South East.”

The convener further said “South-South has also produced the National Secretary, Sen. John Akpan Udodeghe and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba.

“Also, currently South-South has the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

“So, there is a need to give South-East a sense of belonging as it has not enjoyed any of these positions since 2015.

According to Gizo, considering the south-east will help tackle the problem of insecurity in the region.

“Our position is to strengthen democracy and reduce political tension.

“We are mindful of the fact that democracy is a game of number.

“We are also mindful that Nigeria is a cosmopolitan and multi religious country that needs special handling in the spirit of keeping the Nigerian state one,”he said.(NAN)