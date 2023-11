Group urges APC support groups to shelve planned protest against Tinubu

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has urged the leadership of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG) to shelve its planned protest slated to hold in the Presidential Villa on Nov. 24, 2023.

Its Director, Media and Strategic Communications, Dr Ahmed Saleh, gave the advice on Wednesday at a news conference in Abuja.

Saleh also condemned AASG’s protest held at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), demanding for immediate federal appointments and threatening brimstone.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is barely six months. It deserves a peaceful atmosphere to work for it to give to Nigerians the much desired

benefits of democracy it promised and intends to deliver.

“We the entire members of the Confederation of APC Support Groups family will not fold our hands and watch the house that we toiled to build being pulled down by a few selfish impatient

disgruntled individuals.

“I am talking about the Amalgamated APC Support Groups. It has

become glaring to all that their tendencies for gaining positions in federal appointments or reward system, is premised on desperate and negative perspectives of the do- or -die syndrome.

“It would be recalled that not too long ago, AASG organised an unnecessary protest and stormed the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), demanding for immediate federal appointments and threatening brimstone.

“We came out then and condemned the action in its totality. In the same vein, the Almagamated APC Support Groups has again slated Friday, the 24th of November, 2023, for another ill advised protest.”

According to the group’s spokesman, this time, their destination is the Presidential Villa, where they intend to vent their anger on President Bola Tinubu, as to why the APC has the guts to ask them to part with certain amounts of money in order to participate in an election for leadership positions in AASG.

“We advise its members to shun the protest where black uniform will be used to castigate and embarrass Mr President and the APC.

The whole misadventure is absurd. If the AASG has problem with the election process, it would have discussed the issues with the National

Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, instead of making a hasty and ill- advised decision to stage a protest to the Presidency.

By Deji Abdulwahab (NAN)

