Group urges Akpabio to intervene in challenges delaying Sen. Wayas’ burial

by Cecilia Ijuo

A group, the Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria(CNPDN) has called on President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to help resolve challenges delaying Sen. Joseph Wayas’ burial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wayas died in December 2021.

Mr Francis Wainwei, National Secretary of CNPDN, a Non Governmental Organisation(NGO), made the call in Abuja on Friday.

Wainwei said Wayas, President of the Senate between 1979 and 1983, who died in 2021 in a London hospital had yet to be buried.

He said it was worriesome for a man of Wayas’ pedigree, who served Nigeria meritously not to be laid to rest almost two years after his demise.

He also said the former president of the senate should be given a befitting burial in view of his contribution to national development.

“We are calling on Sen. Godswill Akpabio to intervene and resolve challenges that have led to the unecessary delay in giving our revered former Senate President a befitting burial.

“We are optimistic that our uncommon transformational leader will heed our call and do the needful,”he said.

The national secretary commended the choice of Akpabio as president of the senate.

He called for collaboration from other senators to enable him focus on working harmoniously with President Bola Tinubu to deliver on their mandates.

Wainwei said it was important for lawmakers to desist from any action that could impede the resolve of government to deliver life transforming programmes to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians.(NAN)

