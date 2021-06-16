Group trains stakeholders on community-led conflict resolution in Kaduna

The African Initiative for Peace Building Advocacy and Advancement (Afripeace) on Wednesday trained relevant stakeholders in Kaduna State on inclusive community-ked reconciliation and conflict recovery.Mr Rossi Paul, Assistant Programme Officer, Afripeace, explained at the opening of the training in Kaduna that the training was designed to provide stakeholders with the needed skills to manage conflicts in communities.Paul added that the training was also to identify the roles of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), women, persons with disabilities, traditional and religious leaders and state institutions among others, on reconciliation and conflict recovery.

He said the training was being conducted with support from Open Society Initiative for West Africa, under the project tagged, “Community-led Reconciliation and Conflict Recovery”.He said that the project was being implemented in Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states, to build up community level structures for peace and reconciliation.“The project is looking beyond conflict and crises to leadership building and strengthening structures for community-led reconciliation.“The training will build the needed capacity and synergy among CBOs and other community structures in different communities to promote and sustain a harmonious relationship in communities,” he said.

The organisation’s Focal Person in the state, Mr Odita Luka, noted that Kaduna State has been polarised along religious and ethnic lines, adding that the development had made reconciliation very difficult.According to him, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence is achievable if we residents find common ground in their humanity and values.He said “It is expected that the participants would mobilise their fellow community members and find common ground for reconciliation, recovery and peace building.”The resource person, Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, said that conflict was inevitable, adding, however, that it could be managed if community members had the capacity to recover from conflict, reconcile and live peacefully with one another.

He said the training would equip the participants with the needed capacity so that they could become peace ambassadors in their respective communities.According to him, government alone cannot sustain peace, adding community members are critical in maintaining and sustaining peace through reconciliation and recovery. (NAN)