Group trains religious leaders, others on providing support for migrants, IDPs

The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), has organised a workshop for religious leaders, humanitarian workers and government officials, on providing support for migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the country. The training was organised in collaboration with the World Council of Churches (WCC), through the Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiative and Advocacy (EHAIA).

Declaring the event open, Most Rev. Benebo Fubara-Manuel, President of the CCN, said the training was timely. Fubara-Manuel explained that the workshop aimed at addressing the myriad of challenges facing IDPs, migrants and other vulnerable persons in the society. According to him, the knowledge from the training would enable religious leaders and other humanitarian workers give the necessary care and support to the disadvantaged in the society.

The President decried the increasing rate of migrants and displaced persons all over the country due to the security challenges facing the country. “Today the world is being faced with terrorism; our country Nigeria, insecurity ranging from kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, insurgency and what have you. “All of these is forcing people to move from one location to another in search of livelihood and safer abode.

“As a Church, we have decided to put together this training so as to acquaint religious leaders and other critical stakeholders with the needed knowledge to attend to the needs of such category of people. “So, what this exercise is aimed at is pursuing justice and human rights, showing solidarity to the disadvantaged, ensuring a balanced and equal society, supporting those in need and promoting a community of caring for others,” he said.

In his address of welcome, Rev. Evans Onyemara, General Secretary of CCN, said the worship would dwell on the role of the Church in ameliorating the sufferings of displaced persons in the communities. Onyemara, who decried the high rate of poverty in the country, said that the training would equip religious leaders with ways to compliment government’s efforts in bettering the lot of the masses. “Nigeria is passing through a lot of challenges and people, particularly those who are displaced, are suffering because their welfare has been totally neglected.

“In such situation, the Church cannot abandon them. We try in our little way to come to their aid. “So, this workshop is to further train our religious leaders and others in addressing the hardships of the common masses,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the workshop tagged: “Training Workshop for Religious Leaders on Risk and Vulnerabilities of People on the Move (Migrants and IDPs)” had participants from all over Nigeria and beyond. Some of the participants, including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), joined the three-day training virtually. (NAN)