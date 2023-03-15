Group trains 650 Nigerians on ICT skills

By Joshua Oladipo

Coven Works Inc., a Non-Governmental Organisation has trained 650 Nigerians on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills aimed at empowering and reducing unemployment in the country.

Mr Olusola Amusan, Chief Executive Offer (CEO) of the group said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Amusan said the training was to help reduce the rate of unemployment among job seekers in the country.

He said it was also create an avenue for more people interested in technological innovations and advancement.

Amusan said that the free training on business/data analysis and cybersecurity had further equipped participants with essential skills needed for today’s job market.

According to him, Coven Works is thrilled to extend its reach and also provide free training to African migrants on technological skills.

“Recently, we announced that the company will offer free training on business/data analysis and cybersecurity to 200 people across Africa including Nigeria.

“The response exceeded the company’s expectations with over 650 people from Nigeria subscribing to the free tech class apart from other five different countries which include France, Brazil and Poland.

“Coven Works has been partnering with governments across all levels, universities, and private companies to provide training in information and communication technology,’’ Amusan said.

He said the courses covered a range of topics including Cyber Security, Blockchain Analysis, Data Visualization with Power BI and Tableau.

“Others are Machine Learning, DataStructuring with SQL, Python Programming, AWS Cloud Computing, Conversational AI, and Project Management with JIRA,” Amusan added.

He said the training was to ensure that Nigerians did not feel stranded when it came to employment within and outside the continent. (NAN)