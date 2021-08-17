Group trains 43 NGOs on resource mobilisation, proposals development

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) Group, says it has trained 43 Non-Governmental Organisations, and Community-Based Organisations (NGOs/CBOs) on resource mobilisation and proposal development.

This is contained in LAPO’s Stakeholders Report, August Edition, made available by Mr James-Wisdom Abhulimen, Head of Advocacy and Communications of the group to newsmen in Benin on Monday.

According to the report, the Executive Director of LAPO, Dr Honestus Obadiora, said the training was part of the organisation’s mentoring programme to enable NGOs/CBOs actualise their goals.

Obadiora said the mentoring programme was designed to build the capacities of young organisations in the area of consulting, grant proposal development, and project execution.

He charged the participants to leverage on the knowledge and lessons gained in the training to develop their competencies and grow their developmental work.

The report indicated that the LAPO mentoring programme was instituted by the Chief Executive Officer of LAPO Group, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe in 2006.

The programme aims to support and build the capacities of young NGOs/CBOs toward actualising their vision.

Activities under the programme include capacity development workshops, seminars, internship, equipment donation and networking.

The 2021 edition of the programme was held at the LAPO Institute in Benin.

The training was facilitated by Prof. Omokhoa Adeleye, a Management Consultant and Community Health Physician and Mrs Doris Onyinyechi Ogbeifun, a Business Services Consultant. (NAN)

