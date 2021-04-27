Group trains 400 Ebonyi cassava farmers on Akilimo tool

The Cedro Royal Multiventures, Abuja trained 400 grassroots cassava farmers in the use of Akilimo advisory tool fertiliser recommendation and weed management.


The Lead team of the venture, Mr Fakunle Aremu, said this Monday in Abakaliki during a training workshop the use of the tool.


Aremu said the innovation was meant to increase cassava production.


He said the firm, together with Eleanya Empowerment Foundation Africa in the state, wanted cassava farmers to see cultivation as a business and profitable.


Aremu described Akilimo as a digital service provided tailored fertiliser recommendations to farmers and service providers.


He called trained farmers to pass the knowledge to other farmers sustainability and food security.


“We plan to train 8 000 farmers but will train only 400 today.


“We train and build capacity of farmers in sustainable agriculture.


“We also link farmers’ groups with innovations, financial institutions and markets,” Aremu said.


The Akilimo Promoters with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Mr James Ekele and Mrs Josephine Fasakin, said the objective of the recommendation was to show farmers cassava farming is business and profitable.


Ekele, who is also a facilitator, described the name as Africa Cassava Agronomy Initiative (ACAI).


“We have developed tools guide farmers on fertiliser recommendation, weed management and best planting practices.


“The fertiliser tool recommends six uses, such as type, quality, how and when to apply fertiliser on cassava farming.


“It also helps them cost benefits if it is profitable to use fertiliser or not.


“The weed management describes how best to prepare a farm and control weeds to achieve maximum yield,” Ekele said.


The Founder, Eleanya Foundation and Farmer, Mr Henry Agha, called on government at all levels to farmers to achieve objectives of the innovation and ensure food security.


Mr Emma Oyim, farmer and Chairman, FADAMA in Afikpo- Local Government Area, said he had been cultivating cassava out of ignorance.


am privileged to acquire this new innovation to boost cassava production and hope the will be carried out to the grassroots for maximum yield,” Oyim said.


The General Overseer, God Sent Salvation Strong Tower Mission, Mr John Echem, said that government’s on funding would increase productivity of cassava.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop featured lecture in fertiliser recommendation and weed management. (NAN)

