Group trains 300 youths on modern farming technology in Adamawa September 22, 2020 11:54 am by ibr

A group of young entrepreneurs, Tannep Prime Concept Limited, says it has trained 300 youths in Adamawa on modern farming technology and marketing of farm produce to make them self-reliant. Mr Alamin Iya, the group Head of Operation said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola on Tuesday. He said the training was aimed at exposing the youth to modern farming techniques towards creating wealth and ensuring food security in the country. He said the beneficiaries were drawn from 15 communities across Ganye, Maiha, Ndikong Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We have invested N30 million on the programme.

“Our key strategy is to support our farmers through provisional inputs loan. Considering the fact that our farmers are in the rural communities and have limited access to financial knowledge.

“We provide them with loans inform of agricultural inputs directly in order to minimise the risk of funds deviation,” he said.

According to him, most of the beneficiaries have utilised the opportunity and this has granted them access to new loans. (NAN)