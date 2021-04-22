Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA), an umbrella body for youths in Enugu North Senatorial District, says it will sponsored 120 indigent candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2021.

Mr Roy Ekwueme, the National President of NYGA, disclosed this on Thursday in Nsukka, while briefing newsmen.

He said the aim was to assist intelligent indigent youths in the area from poor families to have access to tertiary education.

“In spite that, the assembly is an advocacy body but one of the visions of NYGA is to impact positively on the lives of youths in the area.

“We recognise education as vital, the backbone of personal and community development in any country.

“The assembly has set aside money to buy 120 UTME forms for indigent candidates in the district for the forthcoming 2021.

“The beneficiaries will be spread in the six local government areas that make up the district,” he said.

According to the him, the assembly will not stop at buying the forms for these indigent candidates but will help to find sponsors for those who will make excellent scores in the examination.

“We have already started conversations with some healthy people in the district to help sponsor the education of those candidates, who will make excellent scores in the examination.

“I urge beneficiaries to make maximum use of this opportunity by reading their books to ensure they make excellent scores in examination,” he said.

The president added that the assembly was also training some youths in the area on different computer application packages and fish farming also free, to make them become job providers instead of job seekers.

“Some youths are being trained on different computer application packages while other are be trained on fish farming.

“The assembly has acquired fish ponds that have capacity of producing more than 4,000 fishes and the fish ponds will be ready for use next week.

“The assembly decided to embark on fish farming to enable the body to have means of revenue and train youths in the area on fish farming,’’ he said.

He said that assembly had already engaged experts and consultants on computer training and fish farming to ensure that the two programmes yielded the desired results.

The youth leader commended his executives for their unalloyed support in all the programmes of the assembly aimed at ensuring good welfare for youths.

“NYGA under my leadership will continue to do its best in order to leave a befitting legacy that will make our administration to be remembered by all and even generation yet unborn,” he said.

Ekwueme, on behalf of the assembly expressed appreciation to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his constant financial and moral assistance to youths in the area.

“NYGA will forever remain grateful to our good governor both for his moral and financial support to the assembly.

“Silver and gold we have none to pay back, but we promise him that youths in the district will continue to be law abiding as well as support all government programms and policies to make the state the best in the federation, ” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

