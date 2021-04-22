The Abuja GoGreen Project, an NGO, says it will plant 10,000 trees across the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2021.

Mrs Aminat Aweke, the President, Junior Chamber International Outreach, disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off of the project at the Government Science Technical College, Garki, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the idea was to make the world clean by planting trees, especially from the aftermath of ozone layer depletion and climate change.

Aweke said that the group would plant 100,000 trees across the country, while FCT would get 10,000 in 2021.

“As I talk to you our group is planting in Oyo, Lagos, Sokoto, Kano and Kadun, among others. Our target for Abuja and FCT is that we plant 10,000 trees of the 100,000,” she said.

Mr Olamoyegun Olabisi, the Chairman, GOGreen 2021 project, noted that GoGreen entailed taking actions and indulging in practices that had the potential to lead to a more friendly environment.

Olabisi added that it would also lead to ecologically responsible decisions and lifestyles which in return would help to protect the environment and sustain its natural resources.

According to him, there is no better time than now to rethink and take action to restore the earth because a healthy planet is necessary, and not an option.

The chairman said that the idea of tree planting was to reduce the effect of global warming and climate change.

“Our society has not learnt about tree planting and we consider it necessary to start from school so the students can pass it to their parents and society.

“We did it last year in Kuje and we are still going to extend it to other schools in the FCT and there will be effective monitoring of this GoGreen project in each of the schools we pick,” he said.

Mr James Kuta, the Principal, Government Science Technical College, Garki, Abuja, said that tree planting was necessary.

“Trees give us oxygen, shield, beautify the environment and also give us food, and I think the earlier we start planting trees the better, because we are busy felling the ones that God gave us free of charge.”

He noted that tree planting was a noble venture that would help to sustain the ecosystem, adding that every one tree that was felled should be replaced with two.

Kuta said that the management of the school would ensure that the idea of tree planting in the school became the norm, stressing that a lot of advantages accrue from planting trees. (NAN)

