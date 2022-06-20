Group to partner with NASFAT on voters registration in Kaduna

The Kaduna Progressive Group, on Monday said it is seeking partnership with Nasrul-lahi Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) on Voters registration in Kaduna state.

The Group leader, Dr. Bashir Ibrahim, made the plea to NAFSAT, while addressing the congregations at their state headquarters in Kaduna.According to him, the group had paid a collaboration meeting with various stakeholders within Kaduna state to their ongoing mission on creating awareness of the importance of voters registration and also highlighting the process of registration among other discussions.

“It is our collective responsibilities now that the exercise has been made very easy with the online platform to capture your data which our group is working hard to assist the people who are not computer literate after which they can be scheduled for biometric capture at an INEC office.He further advised NASFAT to assist its member, using the ICT facilities available for the online registration and subsequently guide them on data capture at various stations.He promised keeping this relationship and will assist in the activities of NASFAT most importantly the NASFAT Radio.The Secretary of NASFAT, Kaduna, Alhaji Suleiman Aleibisu, in his remarks, explained that NASFAT is a non-political Islamic group with membership all over 23 Local government in Kaduna State and Nigeria, indicating that NASFAT has also gone international.Aleibisu said NASFAT has a commercial media outlet, called NAFSAT Radio that has the capacity of conducting media and publicity programmes across Kaduna state and its environment. This can be used in the advocacy for voters registration in Kaduna state. (NAN)

