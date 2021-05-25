Group to mobilise residents for voter registration in Enugu State

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



A sociopolitical group, Enugu Citizens Support for Equity and Good Governance says it will mobilise residents of the for the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration in the .

The Coordinator, Mr Onyendozi Onwe, said this in Enugu on Tuesday during a courtesy visit the leadership of the group the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu Council.

Onwe said that the essence of the visit the collaboration of the NUJ ensure that residents of the were given the right information to participate in the democratic process.

He said that members of the group would also engage and mobilise those in the rural communities to ensure that they discharged their civic responsibilities.

“The citizens have to be well informed in order to participate actively in the forthcoming voter registration the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We, therefore, need the partnership of the media to educate people on this in order to be in a better to make informed decisions,”  Onwe said.

Also, the of the group, Mrs Chinasa Nwekeke, said that their motivation to embark on the exercise due to the apathy that had marred previous electoral processes in the state.

“We had in the past noticed apathy in the electoral and democratic process in the state.

people should be made to understand the importance of coming out to vote the candidates of their choice during elections,” Nwekeke said.

Responding, the NUJ Chairman in the state, Mr Rex Arum, said that journalists in the state would be glad to partner with any group whose aim to deepen democracy.

Arum said that the constitutional of the media was to hold government with a view to good governance.

He said that it was sad that most Nigerians had failed to actively participate in the democratic process, saying that such apathy was responsible for the poor governance in the country.

“Voter education is the only way to go for democracy to thrive. society is derailing and we need to enlighten people to take their destinies into their hands,”  he said.

Arum said that the media would continue to be at the forefront of political enlightenment in the state. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,