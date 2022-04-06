Group to intensify sensitisation against cultism, drug abuse in FCT

By Veronica Dariya

The Bwari Youth Development Forum in Bwari Area Council of the FCT says it will intensify its sensitisation of youths against cultism and drug abuse within communities in the council.



The President of the forum, Mr John Awoyi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Awoyi said the forum would take the campaign to the 10 wards of the area council, with the support and assistance of community leaders.

He said: “We have taken the campaign against cultism and drug abuse to churches, mosques and markets before now.



“Since it is something we want to continue to do to address the increase in social vices among the youths in our communities, we plan to commence a seasonal campaign within communities in this area.

“We have observed that many youths have cut short their lives by indulging in social vices.



“So, we cannot fold our arms and watch the illicit act to continue.”

Awoyi said the forum had spoken to some professionals to come and speak to its audience on the subject matter during the programme.

He also said that the forum was working out modalities to engage some of its idle members in skill acquisition and empowerment programmes to improve their livelihood.

He said it was expected to turn their lives around and help them shun evil acts and other social vices.



“It is our belief that if most of them are engaged or self employed, there would be a significant decrease in crime in our communities at large,” Awoyi said.

He also said that plans were underway to address the persistent farmers-herders clashes in the communities.



He said that addressing the issue would help boost agricultural production in the agrarian area, where most people were into crop and livestock farming.

He said the forum was working together with stakeholders and government at all levels on strategies to bring a lasting solution to the problem. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

