Group to drive, promote good governance

The Rebuild Nigeria Initiative (RNI), an advocacy group, says it is advocating action to be carried out to promote good governance and progress in the country.



Mr Ituah Ighodaro, President RNI, said this at the group’s inauguration in Abuja on Friday.

Ighodaro said that the country was in a critical stage of its national growth and all hands must be on deck to achieve its desired greatness.

According to him, the group is to foster conversation, discussion and action that will accelerate progress towards a new Nigeria.



“One of the challenges with the country is that a lot of people have a lot to say but very little to do and very few people are ready to take the risk.

“Pay the price and put in the sacrifice to make the country what it should be.

“I am hoping that with rebuild Nigeria, the conversations we are going to have, we will come to conclusions of simple option that will build the country.

“Throughout history, meaningful change was brought about by men and women who refused to be spectators of human suffering and injustice but stood up and acted.



“As we launch the Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, we are anchored on the theme “Nigeria succeeds, Africa succeeds. The World is better.

“Our goal is to facilitate, through education forums/platforms, the role of civil societies in ensuring Nigerians understand their role in the progress and advancement of the nation,” he said.



Mr Collins Nweke, the group’s vice president, said that the RIN was birthed to activate genuine dialogue which would become precursor to reconciliation.

Nweke said that over the past year RIN had consulted widely, at home and in the Diaspora, with Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

“Our ambition as a group of concerned Nigerians around the world is to build a global coalition of strategic stakeholders and partners, the one that strikes a chord with all who have heard us out.”

He said RIN was the start shot of an advocacy work whose pertinence had been tested and demonstrated over an incubation phase of a year.

On his part, Mr Amana Nwankpa of Yar’Adua Foundation said the need to rebuild the country was necessary and very urgent.

“We need to rebuild, reconstruct a Nigeria that is immune to a lot of challenges, a Nigeria resilient in the face of diversity and culture.

“Nigeria that has prosperity for not only its citizens but Africa and Diaspora around the world.

“We are proud as Yar’Adua Foundation to support this initiative and contribute to all efforts to rebuild the country.(NAN)

