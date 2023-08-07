Group tasks to Tinubu to appoint a youth as Minister of Youth

By Angela Atabo

YES Project, a Non-governmental organisation, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider a young person for appointment as the Minister for Youth and Sport in his cabinet.

Mr Osere Daniel, a member of YES Project Board of Trustees, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“With the President’s ministerial list released and screening of nominees on going at the National Assembly, we humbly call on Mr President to kindly consider appointing a youth as the Minister of Youths.

“Nigeria has a vast array of qualified and experienced people amongst its teeming youth population.

“We believe that appointing a youth as the minister will enable Mr President leverage on the creativity, energy and resourcefulness of the Nigerian youth.

“This time, it should be youth for youth,” he said

Daniel commended the President for some young people already nominated for appointments in his cabinet.

He said that the group believed that the nominees would add value to the county.(NAN)

