Group tasks Sierra Leone’s electoral umpire on transparent, fair election

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Africans Rising, a Pan-African Movement has tasked the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) on the conduct of a free, fair and transparent election on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ms Ann Lorna, Communication and Media Outreach Consultant for the movement on Thursday in Abuja.

She also advised the country’s electorate to shun politicians who preyed on the gullibility of youths to engage in political violence that threatens the stability of the nation.

“Africans rising for unity, justice, peace and dignity calls for free, fair and peaceful elections that reflect the will of the people.

“We are therefore urging Sierra Leoneans to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful manner and abstain from all acts of violence.

“They should shun politicians who prey on the gullibility of youths to engage in political violence that threatens the stability of the nation.

“By all means, they must prevent a resurgence of violence in order to avoid undoing the progress gained over the years,” Lorna said.

She affirmed unflinching support to fellow Africans in Sierra Leone and called on the country’s National Electoral Commission to carry out its constitutional role in a free, fair, verifiable, and transparent election without intervention from internal or external forces.

She stressed that it was important to respect the will of the people.

She further urged all election players and actors in the country to exhibit maximum moderation and avoid any provocative words or acts that could lead to violence.

“If there is any disagreement with the electoral process, we recommend political parties to use all available peaceful procedures to address any complaints,” Lorna advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 registered political parties are contesting local council, parliamentary and presidential elections, with approximately 3.37 million registered voters expected at the polls.

NAN reports that the election will be the fifth in Sierra Leone since the end of the Civil War in 2002.

Approximately 3.4 million Sierra Leoneans are expected to vote in the election in which incumbent President Julius Bio and the presidential candidate of the rulling party, Sierra Leone People’s Party is seeking a second and final term.

Bio’s biggest challenger is Samura Kamara of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), who narrowly lost to Bio in the last 2018 election.

Kandeh Yumkella, a former United Nations Under-Secretary-General who came third in the country’s 2018 presidential election is not running, but had thrown his weight behind the incumbent president.

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is leading the Commonwealth election observers group for the Sierra Leone general elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

