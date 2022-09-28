Group tasks political parties on peaceful campaigns

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a youth group, has advised political party and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully in the electioneering campaigns for 2023 election.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of the group said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Omonya said the campaign should not be seen as do-or-die affair, but as an avenue to market party candidates for 2023 election.

The National coordinator also advised youths in the country to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), to enable them vote for candidates of their choice during the 2023 general election.

According to him, obtaining the PVC is an important civic responsibility as such, only the PVC will give youths the power to elect leaders of their choice.

He also advised them not to engage in any form of malpractice during the election, urging them to serve as agents of positive change for democracy to thrive in the country.

“The youths should ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards and follow all the electoral laws by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“I urge the youth to remain law abiding citizens for a peaceful and credible election they should also shun violence and remain resolute during throughout the campaigns.

“The attainment of a good election is dependent on full cooperation and support of the youths, and avoiding any form of violence during election,” he added.

He advised Nigerian youths not to allow the current situation in the country to discourage them from coming out to vote, adding that voter apathy was a threat to good governance. (NAN)

