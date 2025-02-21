Group tasks PDP members on restoration of citizen’s confidence

The Coalition for Democratic Leaders (CDL), an organ of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged members to restore citizens’ confidence in the PDP,

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Coalition for Democratic Leaders (CDL), an organ of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged members to restore citizens’ confidence in the PDP, as the party of choice for Nigeria.

Dr Paschal Eje, National Team Lead of the coalition, made the call on Thursday in Abuja, during a retreat organised to mark PDP @26, titled: “The Journey So Far.”

Eje said that the priority of the coalition was to redefine the narrative of the party, counter misinformation, and to boldly project the truth of what the party stood for.

“Together, we must build bridges across divides, foster understanding among leaders and members, and promote dialogue that ensures peaceful coexistence within our ranks.

“It is also imperative that we confront the issues of disinformation and propaganda head-on. We must work to restore confidence in the PDP as the party of choice for Nigerians.

“This is not just a call to action; it is a responsibility we all share as members of this great family.

“The future of the PDP is bright, but it requires our passion, our courage, and our unwavering commitment,” he said.

He said that the aim of the retreat was to develop and implement a robust social media strategy that would amplify achievements, communicate vision, and effectively address negative propaganda in real-time.

According to him, it is not just about strategy, but about unity, as the challenges before the party, demand members’ collective efforts.

He urged members to seize the moment to recommit themselves to the values that were binding the party and to the vision that was driving the PDP.

“Together, we will ensure that the PDP not only survives, but thrives as the true beacon of democracy and development in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Organising Secretary, Mr Umar Bature, decried the act of resolving party disputes on social media by some members rather than through internal mechanisms.

Bature said that the party was being managed by competent people that could be approached, saying that members should engage rather than acting based on their affiliations.

According to him, such act portrays the PDP as a party in crisis; “we are not in crisis, though we have challenges.”

“We have been able to conduct congresses in 28 states so far, we have eight to go, we are about going to zonal congresses.

“What you have in PDP is individuals fighting individuals, who to become what; that is different from party crisis,” he said.

Bature described the PDP as a solid party, saying that it remained the foundation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He recommended political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Elections, saying that it was key to any party’s success.

He rejected calls for a merger ahead of the elections, emphasising that there was enough strength in the party to return to power if only members would unite. (NAN)