Group tasks Nigerians on collection of PVCs, commend Osuntokun’s appointment

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti-Ahmed Presidential Global Network (PPGN) has tasked Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the deadline announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The call was made in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Asa Blessing Chijekwu, Head of Press, PPGN, and signed by the Global Coordinator of the group, Dr Michael Chukwujekwu.

The group urged Nigerians not to miss the golden opportunity provided by INEC to collect their PVCs in order to choose credible leaders of their choice to lead the country out of its economic and security challenges.

INEC had announced Jan. 5, to Jan. 15, for the collection of PVCs at ward level nationwide.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections is scheduled for Feb. 25, while the Governorship and State Assembly elections will hold on March 11.

“Now is the time for Nigerians to fully participate in the democratic process by first and foremost collecting the PVCs and eventually casting their votes for committed leaders who are ready to listen to their yearnings and aspirations.

“INEC has given a time line for these PVCs to be collected by the owners and we must not fail our country this time around.

“Please, let us collect our PVCs and get ready to enthrone good leadership and return the lost glory of our country,” the statement stated.

On the appointment of Mr Akin Osuntokun as the new Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, the group said that Osuntokun had demonstrated capacity in all assignments given to him in the past and present.

“He demonstrated capacity when he was the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and also a political adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“With the synergy, inclusion, collaboration, articulation and result-driven strategies he developed at all levels from the past to his present position, we hope the future will be excellent for the country with Labour Party in charge.

“The antecedents you have leveraged in pursuing our vision for new Nigeria, including appreciating the Support Group’s values especially on this mission, you so much believed in, will not be in vain.

“The management, the directorates, national, states, LGAs, the wards coordinating units and all her allied support groups as well as the ObiDatti movement all over the world are glad with your well-deserved elevation,’’ it said.

The group said it is looking forward to working with him, and prayed that the Almighty God would grant him success in the task before him.

“A new Nigeria is needful now, because if ObiDatti wins, Nigeria wins,” the statement quoted Chukwujekwu as saying. (NAN)