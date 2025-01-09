Group tasks NAHCON acting secretary on hitch-free hajj operations

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, (MUSWEN), has urged Alhaji Alidu Shutti, newly appointed acting Secretary of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, (MUSWEN), has urged Alhaji Alidu Shutti, newly appointed acting Secretary of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure hitch-free 2025 Hajj operations.

Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President of MUSWEN and Deputy President-General, Southern Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Oladejo emphasised the need for Shittu to bring his experience which he garnered and deployed over the years, to manifestly reflect in running hajj operations for the benefit of the entire muslim community in Nigeria.

He commended the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman for the well thought-out decision of looking inwards to identify an experienced hand, versatile in hajj operations.

” This is, as opposed to the approach of appointing someone who will require going through training and induction into the culture and the inner workings of NAHCON.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to continue to guide the chairman’s thoughts and ways.

” Once again, as we congratulate Shutti,

we highly commend Prof. Usman, the Chairman of NAHCON for this thoughtful appointment.

” May Almighty Allah continue to help NAHCON, as you make efforts toward making hajj easier for Nigerians..”

The president expressed readiness of MUSWEN to foster a good partnership with the NAHCON chairman as steered the ship of blissful hajj for teeming Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria.

MUSWEN is the umbrella body for all Muslim Communities/Councils and all Muslim Organisations in the six states of South West Nigeria, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo. (NAN)