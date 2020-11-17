Group tasks Kano Assembly on laws against blasphemy

A Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has urged the Kano State House of Assembly to enact laws that will provide punishment for blasphemy in the state.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam, leader of the group said this on Monday while paying a courtesy visit on the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa in Kano.

Muazzam said that the appeal followed recent happening in the state which almost resulted in violence.

“Enacting a law against blasphemy will help prevent such irresponsible act and its attendant security consequences,” he said.