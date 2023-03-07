Group tasks INEC on credible governorship polls

By Polycarp Auta

The Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible governorship elections across the nation.

Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the group, gave the advice when he visited INEC office in Plateau on Tuesday in Jos.

El-buba led members of his group to present a letter of complaint to the commission on the conduct of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Asembly elections.

The convener expressed displeasure over alleged inability of INEC to transmit election results electronically, using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the polls.

He advised the commission to make the process transparent in the forthcoming polls, adding that such move would present the commission as an unbiased umpire.

”It is on a sad note that I write to register my disappointment and of majority of Nigerians across the spectrum on the commission’s conduct of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

”These issues revolve around serious logistical and technological shortcomings, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, your own guidelines and statements, lack of transparency, and manipulation of election results which have undermined public confidence in INEC and the overall outcome of the elections

”The outcome of the last elections had dashed the hopes of many Nigerains because they considered the process went against the eleyctoral Act and even the promises made by the commission to to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

”So, we call on the commission under the leadership of Mahmoud Yakubu, to ensure the process is credible during the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly polls, ” he advised.

El-buba, however, called on Nigerians not to be deterred by the outcome of the presidential elections, but come out to vote candidates of their choice during the governorship polls.

Dr Oliver Agundu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), represented by

Ms Chinyere Okoye, an official of the commission, promised to transmit the letter to the chairman of the commission.

Agundu commended the group for conducting themselves peacefully during the protest and urged them to remain calm at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the group walked from Old Aiport Junction to the Miango Junction area of Jos, the location of INEC headquarters in Plateau.(NAN)