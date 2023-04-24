Group tasks incoming government on inclusive society

By Diana Omueza

The Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (C.A.R.E. ) an NGO, has appealed to President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu to ensure an all-inclusive society for the benefit of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) when he assumes office as president in June.

Dr Chike Okogwu, Executive Director of the group, made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Okogwu said that it was pertinent for the next administration to ensure an inclusive society for the benefit of PWDs, the elderly, underprivileged and other vulnerable groups in the society.

“I urge the next government to prioritise the needs of vulnerable Nigerians such as persons with disability and the poor.

“As a paraplegic myself, I understand the challenges that PWDs face and I implore the incoming to ensure that vulneable groups are included in all plans policies and programs.

“We want to see the re-modification of infrastructure, provision of disability-friendly services and an all-inclusive society where no one is left behind on the basis of disability,” Okogwu said.

Okogwu said that with just one month left before the inauguration of the new government, matters of critical concerns must be brought to bear for the next administration to carefully plan ahead.

He said when the government paid attention to the concerns and complains of the citizens, it would help the citizens build trust and confidence.

Okogwu said that it was the sole responsibility of the incoming government to lay a new foundation for trust and assure Nigerians of better governance, hope and change.

According to him, winning over the hearts of the people again, especially the young angry population in the country is crucial.

“The next administration must provide job opportunities and ensure a more conducive environment for small businesses to thrive.

“It is vital that the next president create platforms for dialogue and engagement with young people who make up a significant per cent of Nigeria’s population and ensure that their needs and aspirations are taken into account.

“The government must prioritise building a nation free from corruption, insecurity, and underdevelopment and all this can be achieved through collective effort of all Nigerians,” he said.

He said he knew that addressing corruption, insecurity, and underdevelopment would require the support and cooperation of all Nigerians, adding that however the government must effectively play its part in that regard. (NAN)