Group tasks IGP on protection for justices of State Election Petitions Tribunal

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The National Coalition Against Terrorism has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure adequate protection for justices of State Election Petitions Tribunal, as they deliver their judgements in states of the federation.



Mr Terrence Kuanum, the coalition’s National Coordinator said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Kuanum lauded the Chief Justice of the federation for boosting the morale of the justices to enable them deliver courageous judgments across the country.



“The country’s democracy will continue to advance if the judiciary is strengthened to continue with its just judgment as was done in Kano State,” he said.



He appealed to political leaders in states to guide their supporters against hitting up the polity and to ensure strict adherence to the tenance of democracy.



“In a democratic dispensation like ours, it is believed that leaders of thoughts should be of good conscience and imbibe democratic principles, especially in the area of law and order.



“Political leaders are to guide their supporters and ensure strict adherence to the tenence of democracy.



“The recent Election Petitions Tribunal judgments across the country is a welcome development where irregularities during the 2023 general elections were challenged and some upturned while others were upheld,” he said.



Kuanum said that there was growing tension in the camp of those who lost at the tribunal, saying the development to an extent, was being curtailed by some political leaders who understood democracy and its value.



He said that most worrisome, was the threat by the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano State who were members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).



“However, since the tribunal judgment, the Kwankwasiyya movement is threatening the justices and judicial officers for been courageous enough to deliver just judgment.



“They have threatened to kill and make Kano worse than Zamfara.

“We all know what Zamfara is at the moment,”the coalition national coordinator said.



He added that for members of the Kwankwasiyya movement to be making open statements and raining insult on the justices on daily basis, it meant they had the protection of some individuals in the state.



“We call on the I-G to immediately arrest the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement for proper interrogation over threat to life and peaceful co-existence in Kano State.



“We need urgent security measures to secure first, the judicial official and their residences, especially the Appeal Court Justices who reside in Kano State.



“With this imminent threat by the Kwankwassiya movement, if cautious measures are not put in place, we would be faced with another insurgent threat on our hands.



“And that will spell doom for all the efforts made by President Bola Tinubu in wooing investors into the country and pose as a threat to our nascent democracy,” he said.



Kuanum cautioned members of the group to desist from intimidating the judiciary, saying that the law was not base on sentiment but facts before it.



“Our democracy is matured enough, a reason section 65 sub section (2) of the Electoral Act provide room to seek redress at the tribunal or any court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.



The Kano State Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal had on Sept. 20 declared Dr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the dully elected governor of the state, voiding the election of Gov. Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP).(NAN)

