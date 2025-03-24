Group tasks Ibas to investigate purported explosions

Simplicity Movement, a sociopolitical group, has urged Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the purported explosions.

By Precious Akutamadu

Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, the National Leader of the Group, made the remark while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He informed Ibas that Siminialayi Fubara handed over a surveillance helicopter, AgustaWestland (AW) 139, to the Nigerian Airforce to enhance security and boost surveillance and called for an intensified investigation to the explosion causes.

According to him, if found to be acts of sabotage, the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice to face the full weight of the law.

Jackrich, who said that the surveillance helicopters was also to ensure steady growth in oil production and the country’s economy, urged the Sole Administrator to prioritise the welfare of the Rivers people.

Jackrich urged him to carry out his responsibilities with utmost sincerity and fairness for the collective good of the state.

He reminded him of his assurance during his inaugural address, that he was as a stabilising force in the state to restore government and order and not as a partisan actor or political competitor.

According to him, we appeal that you make this solemn promise your guiding principle in the governance of our state within the period of your stay in office.

“The good part is that upon your arrival, you witnessed the firsthand situation in Rivers State and confirmed that the state is peaceful.

“This contradicts the false narrative peddled by the enemies of our state, which led to the declaration of the state of emergency.

‘’An action clearly aimed at removing the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, at all costs,’’ he said.

He condemned the falsehood peddling on social media platform insinuating that there was bloodshed and killing in the state.

He urged the general public to disregard such rumors being peddled by those planning to incite chaos in the state to justify extending the emergency rule beyond the six-month period.

He warned that such persons should desist from such acts immediately.

Jackrich said that Rivers State was peaceful and without crisis, violence, or lawlessness anywhere, and residents were going about their lawful businesses hitch-free.

‘’The President was unfair to suspended Siminalayi Fubara administration or might not have been properly briefed before accusing him of demolishing the Rivers House of Assembly complex and making no effort to rebuild it.’’

According to him, the Sole Administrator had confirmed for himself, that Fubara was already constructing a befitting and modern state Assembly complex.

He noted that the Chairman of the Rivers Assembly Service Commission, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo – Jaja, had said that the building was over 80 per cent completion before the declaration of State of Emergency.

“Work was progressing at a steady pace before the sudden imposition of the state of emergency.

’’The assertion that the governor abandoned the Assembly complex reconstruction is misleading and should be corrected.

“However, our support is hinged on the hope that democracy returns to the state as soon as possible, and must not be sidelined for long,’’ Jackrich said.

He, however, called on stakeholders, political actors and well-meaning citizens of the state to desist from further heating up the polity,

According to him, let’s de-escalate tensions and work towards restoring democracy and the rule of law in the state.

‘’The Simplicity Movement stands firm with Gov. Siminialayi Fubara; we are confident that the truth will prevail.

‘’And that, in no distance time, the President will realize that he was misinformed about the real situation in Rivers State and return the state into constitutional democracy,’’ Jackrich said.

