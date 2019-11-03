Group tasks FG to prioritise healthcare financing through budgetary allocation

The Federal Government has been advised to priorities the healthcare sector through proper budgetary allocation to improve the sector and to help address health challenges in the country.

Amb. Romeo Ode, the African representative of Norland Industrial Groups made the call during a seminar and empowerment program held in Abuja.

Romeo said adequate utilization of available funds by the government would help to improve the health sector to improve the standard of life in the country.

“Health is very important and that is why people say health is wealth and you need to be healthy to make and enjoy money.

“It is an error that people neglect their health in pursuit of money and at the long run you see them spending all their money for treatment.

“The number of federal hospitals in the country are faced with a number of challenges and cannot cater to the rapidly growing population.

“Norland is a health care revolution that deals with different kind of health products and we have products that can take care of degenerating diseases that can only be managed but not cured.

He recommended that there should be non-discrimination of individuals seeking medical care and transparency in the availability of healthcare information to the public.

However he called on Nigerians to key into the Norland Empowerment Programs especially in the health and socio-economic advantage of Norland products for healthy living.

According to him, some Federal Government funded hospitals in the country had insufficient machines to treat cancer, in spite of the apparent increase in the number of Nigerians down with the disease.

The company’s African representative also maintained that healthcare financing remained the solution to functional health system in the country.

On entrepreneurship, he tasked youths in the country to acquire adequate skills and avoid all forms of vices to be self reliant for the development of the country.

“The youths of every economy are the manpower of the economy and if our youths are fully engaged the society will be crime free.

“We have a lot of potentials and natural resources in this country but yet we are still poor, if we engage the youths Nigeria will be better.

“We are planning to build our company, hospitals and hotels in Nigeria so that a lot of people can be employed through Norland,” he said.

However, he called on Federal Government to show passion on the health sector “to curtail the exodus of doctors to other countries in the quest for greener pasture.

