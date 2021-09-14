Group tasks FG, States on strategies to create employment opportunities for youth

September 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Student Christian Movement (SCM),  a Non-Denominational Christian body, has appealed to the Federal and State Governments to strategies to create more employment for youth in the country.

Mrs Ebere Ubesie, the National President of SCM in Nigeria made the call during the 19th Biennial Conference held in Port Harcourt.


NPower

Ubesie, who is also the Treasurer of the Students Christian Federation (WSCF), said one of the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy is youth unemployment.

“We are using this medium to raise voices with concern over what is  happening in constituency which is youths. The fact is a nation cannot grow without responsible youths.

“This is why we are appealing to government at all levels to prepare sound policies to end violence, killings, abduction of students in their schools, unemployment among others.

“We are calling government to industries and also create enabling environment for foreign investors to invest in so that youths can be employed,” she said.

She said the SCM has provided youth outreach in Nigeria to prepare students for societal transformation.

Ubesie advised youths not to engage in violence of any kind.

advice is the youth should stay away from thuggery, cultism, robbery, rape, drug peddling, kidnapping among others.

”The group is currently creating an opening with the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) voter education. youths will be counselled not to get involved in violence but t ensure that they their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to vote good leaders that will lead the country,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Samuel Ogan, the former President of the group said that SCM has played an active role in the campaign against cultism and other vices in the society.

The group he added had won many youths back as better citizens.

Ogan called government and other relevant agencies to support the campaign against insecurity, terrorism against humanity in the country.

He urged the youths to desist from criminal activities and hopeless adventures that could destabilise the country.

Similarly, Mr Wisdom Owen, the Elected President of the Group in Rivers Sector assured that the SCM in Rivers will continue to produce responsible youths that will contribute meaningfully to the development of the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,