Group tasks FG on sustainable environment to drive innovation

Focus Africa Science, Innovation and Commodity, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government to create a suitable environment for learning, research and development, to achieve a sustainable innovations in the country.

Mr Success Bright, the Convener, Innovation and Commodity EXPO 2021 made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, at the end of the event scheduled to start from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, a working document will be issued for the development and utilisation of the continents vast industrial raw material resources.

He said that the Expo was the organisations response to the dire need to reverse the chronic dependence of African countries on the exportation of raw materials and importation of processed products from the continent.

“The essence is for us to have discussions around things we can do in Africa, basically from raw materials to science, Commodity and innovations.

“We want to bring the whole of Africa together to have conversations about what capacity you have to produce and utilise in the continent.

“The government should create an enabling environment and support people with innovative ideas so that the country can move forward and it will require efforts from both sides to make this happen,” he said.

Bright said their was need for the government to have innovative and transformational agenda towards digital economy, business and enhancement of the life of her citizens by supporting people with ideas.

Prof. Hussaini Ibrahim, Director General, Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC), said innovation remained central to transformation, and urged stakeholders to come up with policies that could respond to evolving societal demands.

Ibrahim, represented by his Deputy, John Obekpa, stressed on the importance of local content development and capacity building across the country, in achieving innovation and transformation.

According to him, there should be a framework for organisations to create a system for internship and job placements for youths to help address unemployment in the country. (NAN)

