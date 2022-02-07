Group tasks FG on ailing refineries

A socio-political pressure group, Advanced Level Movement (ALM), has urged the Federal Government to revamp the ailing refineries in the country to ensure undisrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

Dr Haroun Ajah, the national chairman of the group, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abakaliki.

Ajah said that revamping Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri refineries would make them to also save lots of foreign exchange required for the importation of petroleum into the country.

He explained that the importation of the products would drastically reduce if not eliminated if the refineries were made to function optimally.

He said that the suspension of the subsidy removal should be an opportunity for stakeholders in the petroleum sector to address issues of turnaround maintenance of the refineries.

The chairman commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for withdrawing its earlier decision to remove fuel subsidy.

“We commend and appreciate the Buhari administration on the immediate suspension and 18 months extension of the petrol subsidy removal.

“This gesture is very commendable and shows that the administration is in tune with the current economic realities the country is facing.

“It is also a pointer that Mr President knows and understands that the subsidy withdrawal would have added to the existing hardship Nigerians are facing”, he said.

Ajah called on the citizens to support the ongoing efforts by the Buhari administration to fix the economy. (NAN)

