Group tasks Bayelsa governor on consultative, people oriented leadership

The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) on Tuesday tasked Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, on the need for purposeful; consultative; merit-based and people oriented leadership for the state.

The group made the call in an open letter to the governor signed by Chief Bukazi Etete, Chairman and Chief Atamuno Atamuno, Vice Chairman, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The group, while congratulating the governor, stressed that his emergence as the new governor, after the November 2019 Gubernatorial Election, was an opportunity for him to render selfless service to the state.

“It is not out of place to state that Bayelsa State has not enjoyed the best of leadership since its creation and there is a general outcry for better governance.

“It is in the light of this dismal state of affairs that we call on His Excellency, to seize the moment and turn things around for the state by providing purposeful, consultative, merit-based and people oriented leadership for the state.

“In addressing the myriad of problems facing the state and the Ijaw nation in general, we implore the state government to adopt the ‘Top 10 Desirable Qualities for Leadership in Ijaw Land.

“This demand was transmitted to your office in May especially in the area of appointing and choosing people into leadership positions.

“We also enjoin your excellency to adopt the Ijaw Chapter and Ijaw Nation Code of Ethics, leadership and Governance (CELG) in dealing with the affairs of state,” the letter read.

The group also drew the attention of the governor to eight areas of focus to move the state forward.

“We implore your excellency to use your good office in repositioning the Ijaws; and we draw your attention to the following: the state of insecurity in the Ijaw nation; establishment of agro-allies industries.

“Youth unemployment; need to prioritise educational infrastructure and resources at all levels.

“Regular payment of pensioners; improvement in the provision of power in Bayelsa State; coastal zone development and participation in the Infrastructure Development Programme,”they added. (NAN)