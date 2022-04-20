Group tasks APGA on credible primary elections in Anambra

By Chimezie Anaso

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been urged to conduct fair and credible primary elections and shun every temptation to impose candidates on members.

A pressure group under the aegis of Anambra Peace Movement (APM) made the call in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Awka.

Mr Chika Okafor, President of APM who signed the statement, said the call became imperative after they got credible information that APGA was planning to foist unpopular candidates on members in Anambra for the Federal House of Representatives contest.

The group called on the national leadership of APGA and Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to investigate and intervene in the matter to prevent the party from electoral doom in 2023.

According to APM, its attention has been drawn to the ongoing discussion between some illustrious sons of Anambra and leaders of APGA to hijack the ticket of the party in favour of their family members and cronies.

“We are also aware that the discussion has reached an advanced stage to corner the ticket for Idemili North-South Federal Constituency for an unpopular candidate.

“His Excellency, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, should rein in party stakeholders to stop such moves, he should encourage fair play and allow the people to choose .their candidates,” he stated.

He said that Okafor, a candidate of APGA chosen by the people, was a sure way of guaranteeing victory at the poll and promoting peace and harmony in the society.

It said the Anambra government under Soludo was popular and did not need any special media laundering to be appreciated adding that quality representation should not be sacrificed at the alter of personal friendship.

“We totally condemn this vicious and corrupt attempt by stakeholders of APGA to impose candidates on the people, including Idemili North-South or any constituency in Anambra.

“We must encourage and support credible internal elections to avoid killing the only political platform that represents the interest of the South-East.

“We want to remind Soludo his promise after his election that he will encourage an APGA that will be fair to all and also that party primaries will produce true candidates of the people.

“We reject any secret or open endorsement of candidates anywhere in Anambra; Anambra is an APGA state and the peace of the state at this point is paramount and should supersede every other interest,” he stated. (NAN)

