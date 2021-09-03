Group supports Boko Haram victims with foodstuff in North-East

The Yala Bornoye Progressive Initiative, an NGO, says it has distributed food and other relief materials to 1,200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), scattered in communities in Yobe and Borno states.

Alhaji Mustapha Adam, Director Administration of Yala Bornoye, disclosed this on Friday, at the distribution of the items in Damaturu.

Adam said the aim of the exercise was to cushion the sufferings of IDPs in the two states.

“We are giving interventions to 1,200 victims of Boko Haram insurgency across Damaturu, Gujba, Geidam, and Yunusari Local Government Areas (LGAs), in Yobe, and also distributed food items to communities in Bunigari and Zai Lawanti in the state.

“While Damboa, Kaga and Magumeri, from Borno State, have also benefited.

Adam explained that the exercise was in collaboration with the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

Alhaji Garba Ajiyabo, the Acting State Coordinator of the NEDC, while speaking at the event, also said the commission had distributed food and non-food palliatives to victims of the insurgency and flood; trained graduates on ICT and also gave educational support.

In his remarks, Mr Abba Ali, the Deputy Head of Administration, Gujba LGA, said a lot of people from the area had been thrown into food crisis as a result of the conflict.

Ali therefore, pleaded with wealthy individuals, philanthropist and aid organisations, to provide more support for the IDPs, as many of them had lost their bread winners in the protracted conflict.

Hajja Kaka and Mala Mustapha, two of the beneficiaries, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked Yala Bornoye and NEDC for the gesture. (NAN)

