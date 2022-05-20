Group supports APC female aspirant in Sokoto

A coalition of youths and women groups in Sokoto State, has appealed to elders, political parties’ bigwigs and public to support Hajia Sa’adatu Yunusa, to become member, House of Representatives.

Yunusa is the only female aspirant for the Bodinga/Tureta/Dange-Shuni Federal Constituency in Sokoto state under the umbrella of All Progressives Party (APC).

At a news conference on Friday, a youth leader, Mr Yusuf Sani, said Yunusa was capable to win the election, in recognition of her achievements and contributions to the constituency and the state.

Sani noted that Yunusa, being a lawyer and philanthropist, had floated a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Sa’ar Mata Foundation (SMF), empowering youths, women, physically challenged persons and other vulnerable.

He explained that the aspirant also supported education development, securing admissions for students as well as assisting graduates to secure jobs and other opportunities in government establishments, national and international institutions.

According to him, a person with such vision, when supported to became a federal lawmaker, will surely argument his drives to people and communities at large.

“We need to support persons with wealth of experience, dedication to selfless services and person with people’s interest at heart.

“Yunusa has demonstrated such quality in her personal and political life as she had aspired but not chanced to secure the party’s mandate during 2019 elections, ” Sani said.

Dr Abubakar Alkali, a University Don, described Yunusa as vibrant and capable aspirant that needed APC platform to credibly win the election and perform wonderful as a federal lawmaker.

Alkali, a Public Analyst, said that the aspirant deserved recognition and opportunity to contribute her quota to national development, considering her moves and records.

He enjoined APC stakeholders and electorate to consider her quality and credibility to accord her chance in the political atmosphere of the country.

Hajia Hadiza Shagari said that there was the need for increasing enlightenment to ensure engagement of more women in politics, stressing that they possessed a lot to contribute in the society.

Participating groups at the endorsement comprised APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, Gamji Women and Youths Forum as well as Progressive Network for Democracy (PND).

Others are N-Power Volunteers Forum of Tureta Local Government Area, APC Door-Door Mobilization of Tureta, Dange-Shuni and Bodinga Local Government areas.(NAN)

