Group sues Ikeja,Eko DisCos over failure to cap estimated billing of customers

July 19, 2021



Ikeja Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company have sued for failing to implement order capping estimated billing of some of their customers.

A group, All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum (AECPF), filed suit dated July 12, before an Ikeja High Court.

A copy of suit was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday .

The originating summons filed by the group’s lawyer, Mr Olalekan Matti is supported by a 25-paragraph affidavit deposed to by its National Secretary, Mrs Kehinde Akinloye-Jones.

The claimant alleged defendants had failed to comply with the Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Order on capping of unmetered Residential 2 and Commercial 1 electricity customers.

The group claimed both DisCos failed to comply with the capping Order NO/NERC/197/2020 for a period of 10 months from February 2020 to November 2020 to the consumers affected by the capping Order.

The claimant the court to determine whether it was within the power of DisCos to disobey the directives of NERC pursuant to section 63(1) of Electric Power Section reform Act 2005.

They, therefore the court for a declaration act of the first and second defendants violation of the capping method was unlawful.

The group also the court for an order directing the defendants to refund the consumers affected by unlawful billing for the period of 10 months under a repealed estimation billing instead of capping.

The claimant further asked the court to the defendants to the sum of N500, 000 for the cost of the suit.

NAN reports suit is yet to be assigned to any judge and no date has fixed for hearing. (NAN)

