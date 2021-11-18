Group sues for peace in oil, gas bearing communities of Kogi, Anambra and Enugu states

A seven-man Host Gas Conflict Resolution and Peaceful Coexistence Committee from Kogi, Anambra and Enugu States on Thursday charged youths in the states to peace.

The group’ Chairman and Coordinator, His Eminence, Bishop Simeon Ojoka, made the call when he addressed a news conference in Asaba.

He said the committee was set up to look into causes of feuds between gas producing in the states and evolve a solution.

He recalled that the committee met on Saturday in Asaba, a neutral state and agreed to appeal to aggrieved persons to sheath their swords.

He noted that by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) the states became gas producing and their residents needed to peace to benefit from the Act.

Ojoka explained that crises in the states had driven gas exploitation benefits away from them.

“We agreed that there shall be no more war, and crises, but shall join forces to visit stakeholders for further deliberations,’’ he said.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the states as oil producing states, adding that full implementation of the PIA would create jobs for youths and empower the states.

Ojoka also called on traditional rulers in the states to peace a chance and not mortgage the future of the youths. (NAN) 

