Group solicits protective space for women, equal rights

A collation of women and gender groups on Saturday called on government at all levels to ensure adequate protective space for women and girls against violence during the lockdown.

The coalition also urged governments to enhance equal rights.

The group made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day conference on 25 years since Beijing Accelerating Commitments in Nigeria organised by Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), an NGO, in Abuja.

According to the communique, given the number of women in power, decision making and institutional mechanism, there is still need to protect women’s right and inclusion in leadership positions in the country.

“The national average of women participation in Nigeria remained 6.7 per cent, African regional average 23.4 per cent and the west Africa sub-regional has 15 per cent,” it said.

The communique urged non-governmental organisations to ensure continuous enlightenment of the populace, especially women to end all gender-based discriminations.

“Governments should invest in protection services and give support to survivors of violence.

“They should give them opportunity to speak up and ensure that women and girls with disabilities are included in its programmes.

“Media should also be given visibility to include gender in citizenship education in order to achieve cultural transformation and protective society,” the statement said.

The communiqure also urged different women groups to synergise and strategised to end all gender-based violence and discriminations. (NAN)