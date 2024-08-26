Group slams Matawalle’s former aide over comments against Sokoto Govt

Samaila Buda Malele, Chairman United Gobirawa Destiny Group, Gudu Local Government Area, Sokoto State has slammed Dr. Shaibu Shinkafi, former Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Zamfara State and current Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle over his comment against Sokoto State government.

He recently criticised the government over the death of Sarkin Gobir, the district head of Gatawa. The government in turn debunked his allegations.

Malele in a statement however called on Shinkafi to retract his criticism of Sokoto State Governmnent

“We are calling on Dr. Shinkafi and his associates retract their allegations and issue a formal apology to the people and government of Sokoto State.

“Failure to do so will result in legal action being taken against them, as their statements are considered defamatory and potentially harmful to the state’s reputation and social harmony.

After further personal attacks on Shinkafi, the statement called for his arrest.