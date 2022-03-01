Group slams Bayelsa Agency for demolishing part of Dame Jonathan’s hotel

By Chimezie Godfrey

Citizen Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), a pro-democracy civil society, and human rights group, had condemned the demolition of a segment of the hotel premises owned by the former First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Dame Patience Jonathan, by Mr. Alabo Gideon Ekeowe, head of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (BSPPDB) on Friday, 25th February, 2022.

According to the group, the hotel, Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, was bulldozed without following due procedure, guideline and rule of law.Even the governor of the state, Mr. Douye Diri, was kept in the dark about the illegal demolition, the group claimed.

In a statement the Executive Secretary of CWAI, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, lambasted the head of BSPPDP, Alabo Ekeowe, a former Secretary to the State Government and head of the Bayelsa State department that demolished a section of the well-known hotel premises.

The hotel, according to the statement, has catered for both the upper echelon of the state and middle class, even playing host as rich cultural centre of the state during major Bayelsa State government functions.

Mr Ekeowe and his demolition team did not resort to the pending processes before the Bayelsa State High Court between the management of the hotel and the Bayelsa State Police, but took matters into their hands by demolishing the 5-Star hotel, the statement claimed

“The audacity and temerity to demolish the hotel and indirectly injure the reputation of the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who had remained a stabilizing factor not only in Nigeria but Africa, and also instrumental to the development of the Niger Delta region, are outstandingly shocking,” CWAI said.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. Ekeowe to stop forthwith his illegal action, obey constituted authority and show respect for Jonathan’s family and for elders generally as envisioned in the present government of Mr. Douye Diri, who sees the former president as his father and mentor.

CWAI said that as such Mr. Ekeowe should be disciplined to serve as a deterrent to others, who do not have respect for elders and statesmen.

“Ex-President Jonathan has remained and still remains a political factor in this country and such a mere head of a department in his own state should not cast aspersion on his family’s hard earned reputation.

“We make bold to say, that the present governor, Mr. Diri, was not aware of this injurious act displayed by Mr. Ekeowe and therefore, should be reprimanded, suspended and possibly more severely disciplined to serve as an example to all, who are hell bent to malign the former president of the country and his family.”

CWAI emphasized that though a letter has been written by the former First Lady to the Nigeria Police in Bayelsa State on Gideon Ekeowe’s action as a “violation of court processes and abuse of office” as the demolition did not follow proper channels and communication, especially when all parties to the issue at stake are already in court.

“In addition, we demand the immediate suspension of Mr. Gideon Ekeowe from the Bayelsa State Government.

“We, therefore, ask that the building be restored to its original master plan by the Bayelsa State Government,” Omoba Aigbelegbe said.

There has been no official statement from the Bayelsa agency which demolished part of the building at the time of filing this report.

