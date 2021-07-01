Group sensitises religious leaders on safety of COVID-19 vaccine in Yobe

Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has organised a one-day training exercise to sensitise community and religious leaders on the safety of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Zakar Peter, the IDFP Chairman of COVID-19 campaign, stated this at the inauguration of the exercise on Thursday in Damatruru.

Peter said though the organisation was meant to promote peace, they observed that without good health there would be no peace, development, or freedom of worship.

He also said the Forum observed that COVID-19 vaccine has not been accepted by the larger number of the public based on myths and false information.

“We anticipated that the people would accept the vaccine but we are disappointed.

“We embarked on the campaign to sensitise the people and mobilise participation in the vaccination exercise,” he said.

He said the participants were exposed to the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they were expected to step down the training to educate their subjects and followers in their respective communities.

In a remark, Sheikh Hudu Yusuf, the Chief Imam of the Yobe Islamic Centre, commended the association for the exercise.

Hudu, who was also one of the participants, said the training exercise would go a long way in creating awareness on the vaccine at the grassroots.

“I urge people to come and be vaccinated because it is the right thing to do.

“I am sure government will not cheat its people, this is not financial issue which might arouse suspicion of corruption from the side of the government,” he said.

Also commenting, Rev. Victor Daramola, said the sentisation would create better understanding of the vaccine.

“The sensitisation idea is a good one, we need to understand what can help our people to live a healthy life.

“If there is anything we so desire is for our members to be healthy and be able to do their normal functions.

“So having been sensitised on the importance of the vaccine, we hope to also relate the same to our people and make them understand that the vaccine is not harmful as we initially thought,” he said. (NAN)

