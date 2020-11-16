Group sensitises Kaduna North communities on COVID-19

The Youth Community Immunity Ambassadors (YCIA), a Kaduna-based volunteer group, on Monday organised an outreach on the need to sustain precautionary measures against COVID-19 in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Bahijjatu Bello, the Lead Coordinator of YCIA, in an opening remark said that the outreach was to provide avenue for further discussions on how to keep the community safe while observing COVID-19 safety measures. Bello said the group was consolidating on the efforts already in place by the government by enforcing sensitisation campaigns especially at the grassroots.

“From our findings, we discovered that Igabai, Kaduna North and Zaria were discovered to be LGAs that had more cases of COVID-19 infection, as such, the need to swing into action. “Our members serve as an interface between the government and the rural communities by directly meeting both parties to share concerns and explore means to meaningful progress’’.

She, however, urged participants at the meeting to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols and visit any public health care centre in the event of suspected symptoms. Also, Mrs Mariama Darbo, Head of Office UN Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) Gambia, gave remarks at the meeting. According to her, the role of traditional and religious leaders cannot be downplayed in the fight against COVID-19. Darbo said that the UNFP was one of other several agencies at the forefront of ensuring safety measures especially for women during childbirth. “We are determined to ensure that no woman dies during childbirth as a result of any related complications, with the co-operation of stakeholders like you, this mandate can be achieved. “Men have a major role to play in ensuring the safety of the girl-child especially against several kinds of abuses. “We are here to ensure safety measures in every aspect of human endeavor as such, I believe we’ll all leverage on the knowledge acquired,’’ she said. Also, Mr Saleh Shuibu, Chairman, Kaduna North LGA, who was represented by Mr Lawal Soba, the Director of Administration and Finance in the LGA, said the event was timely.

He said it was aimed at providing the community with necessary information that would help to combat COVID-19. “The local government, in line with the State Government’s determination to curtail the virus, is always willing to partner with well-meaning organisations and group who share the same vision,’’ he said. Hauwa Abdullahi, Health Promotion Officer, Kaduna State Ministry of Health, said: “Though COVID-19 had caused setbacks to personal and public businesses, efforts are being sustained on the need for continued sensitisation. “The efforts of the continued campaign tagged: “Forward Campaign’’, is aimed at reminding members of the community to as much as they go about their normal businesses, take seriously all the safety measures of COVID-19.” According to her, the state government is not relenting on ensuring the safety of all especially at schools and other public places. Mohammed Sambo, a resident of Magaji Gari area of Kaduna and a participant at the meeting, applauded the organisers for the programme.

He urged them to sustain the campaign especially to youths who expose themselves at viewing centers, football fields and other public places. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance traditional leaders, clerics and persons from all works of life. (NAN)