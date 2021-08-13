Group seeks youth inclusion in governance

A , the Ansar-ud-deen Youth Association  Northern State , has called for  urgent need for government all levels to include youth in the process of governance

Alhaji Abduljalil Apapnpa, the Chairman of the , made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said there was need to give youths the opportunity to learn how governance work, adding the -economic sphere needed contemporary youth to come in and apply a technology driven idea.

He appealed to the youth engaged in juvenile delinquency, kidnapping, banditry to sheath their sword and allow Nigeria citizen to join the developed world.

He urged the youth to shun the attitude of get rich by all means syndrome.

Apapnpa also called on government all level to employment opportunity for the teaming Nigeria youth, stressing an idle hand remained the devil’s workshop.

He said that identified with world youth day and celebrate it annually, stressing that youthful age is a stage youth mostly take their path in the world.

He therefore called for appropriate recognition of youth in all sphere of life.

Apapnpa urged government move swiftly to curtail the spate of banditry, kidnapping and other . (NAN)

