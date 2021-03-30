The Nigerian Youth Congress, (NYC), has called on government at all levels to include youths in its policies, programmes and intervention projects for asustained national development.

The National President, NYC, Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, made the call in a statement signed by Mr Emmanuel Daudu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media Related Matters, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akinlosotu said youths were capable of making decisions on issues affecting their present and future, hence the need for their input in the formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of national development.

“It is important to state that a nation with a hardworking and creative youth population like ours will develop speedily if it realises its potentials and harnesses the same for the good of its present and future generation.”

The statement quoted the NYC Governing Board Chairman, Yakubu Shendam, as saying that the youths were already making huge contributions to national development but there was need to engage them more in political atmosphere at the national level.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on several occasions tried to bring in incentives to promote youth participation but the challenge has always been with the managers of these programmes.

“We will get more result if Mr President uses organised bodies like ours to supervise and identify genuine youth clusters across the country, who will benefit from such youth interventions.”

The statement also disclosed that the congress organised skills acquisition and empowerment programmes for the youth in ICT, beauty care products and conflict resolution initiatives. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

