Group seeks support for implementation of new military strategy

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Defence and Security Watch Group, a defence think-tank, has called for public support for the recently unveiled National Military Strategy (NMS) for the armed forces, to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

The group, in a statement by its Lead Expert, Mr Dapo Akindele in Abuja, said the document was timely in the face of the prevailing security challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, had on Monday unveiled the strategy document at the recently concluded Defence Retreat in Asaba, Delta.

Akindele commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for continuously brainstorming with the other service chiefs on the way out of insurgency, kidnapping, banditary and other forms of crime in the country.

He said that Irabor had urged Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of armed forces to defeat the enemies of the state responsible for insecurity in the country.

According to him, the CDS has reiterated that Nigeria will certainly have greater level of safety.

He urged Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of the military and other security agencies to tackle the security challenges.

Akindele quoted Irabor as saying “with this retreat, Nigeria is safe because a far-reaching decision had been made.

“Man and life are full of challenges but for us, we don’t focus on the challenges, we are problem solvers. So, we came here to solve problems”.

The group’s lead expert, however, urged Nigerians to support the armed forces which they believed had shown determination to restore peace to volatile areas of the country.

He said that peace and stability were needed to make the 2023 General Elections successful, adding that the public had greater roles to play.

“The National Military Strategy (NMS) is timely, coming at a time enemies of the country would want to truncate peace and stability needed for the 2023 General Elections.

“But we are glad that the military is up to their games.

“We recall that the CDS has met with retired senior military officers in the six geo-political zones to discuss ways out of the current security challenges in the country.

“There was also the National Defence and Security Summit with the theme, “Promoting Kinetic Operations as a major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria.”

“We believe our AFN is adequately prepared to deal with the security challenges, hence the public must continue to offer whatsoever support necessary,” the group said. (NAN)

